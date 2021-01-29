Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHCC remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 107,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,276. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Get Diamondhead Casino alerts:

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.