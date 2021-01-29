Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DHCC remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 107,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,276. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
