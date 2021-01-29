DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Down 6.9%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20. 2,158,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,191,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 2,195,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after buying an additional 130,413 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 337,089 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

