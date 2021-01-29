Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Raised to $2.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

DSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

DSX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

