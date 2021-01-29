DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSRLF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.59. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.71.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

