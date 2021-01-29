DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One DiFy.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $144.20 or 0.00391620 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1.41 million worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00046206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00117962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032057 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990 tokens. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

