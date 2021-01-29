Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) fell 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56. 18,309,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 15,609,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 135.21% and a negative net margin of 56.38%.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the second quarter worth $39,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.