Digital Gold Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $768,920.70 and approximately $862,609.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $56.83 or 0.00165833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00124954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00262651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00311755 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.