DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $13.45 million and $305,502.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00302571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00030673 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003444 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.95 or 0.01468188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 242% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 385.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars.

