Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 93% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $111,993.96 and $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,924.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.81 or 0.03730547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00378537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.01133159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 359.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00477891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00392974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00236322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,897,496 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

