Digitalcoin Market Cap Achieves $98,558.96 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $98,558.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,346.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.84 or 0.04029919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00391156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.01192937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00509132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00417534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00251442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,900,601 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

