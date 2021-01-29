Digitex City (DGTX) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00758113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.82 or 0.03759006 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033707 BTC.

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

