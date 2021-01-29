Digitex City Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Digitex City token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.