Digitex Token (DGTX) Market Cap Tops $4.82 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.