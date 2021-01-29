DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $264.17 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and $106,462.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $264.17 or 0.00765985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.00840509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.70 or 0.04067249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017467 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 122,204 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

