Diligence (IRA) Price Tops $0.0001

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diligence token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a total market cap of $1,473.08 and approximately $7.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Diligence Token Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Token Trading

Diligence can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the exchanges listed above.

