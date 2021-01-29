Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Trading Down 11.4%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s stock price fell 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90. 1,826,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 590% from the average session volume of 264,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The company has a market cap of $525.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

