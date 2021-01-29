Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$16.64 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

