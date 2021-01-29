DMarket Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. DMarket has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $29.94 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

