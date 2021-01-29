DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $120,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $711,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $51.87 on Friday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $766.33 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.