DMM: Governance (DMG) One Day Volume Tops $2.91 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $2.91 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,654,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,314,779 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

