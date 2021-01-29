DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Shares Down 3.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 24,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 74,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

