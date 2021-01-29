Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Up 336.2% in January

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 336.2% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNHBY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 86,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,878. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

