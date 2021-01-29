DNotes (NOTE) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $5,399.36 and $29,697.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DNotes has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

