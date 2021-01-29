DNotes Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,915.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. DNotes has a total market cap of $5,712.14 and $37,915.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DNotes has traded up 17% against the dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

