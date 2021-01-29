Docebo (TSE:DCB) Earns “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Docebo (TSE:DCB)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.06 million.

