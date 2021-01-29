Docebo’s (DCBO) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

