Dock Achieves Market Cap of $13.13 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $13.13 million and $3.63 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.