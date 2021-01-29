Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,829,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 403,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.47. 7,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,567. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.25 and a 200 day moving average of $560.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

