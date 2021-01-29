Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.86. 813,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

