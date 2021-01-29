Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 283,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.82. 2,874,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

