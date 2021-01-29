Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,920,000.

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,746. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

