Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $142.77 million and $608,587.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046243 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

