Doctors Coin Reaches Market Cap of $149.64 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $149.64 million and $106,762.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 217.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

