DogeCash (DOGEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,012.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $370,540.28 and approximately $33,012.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024156 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 180.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 147.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,993,853 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.