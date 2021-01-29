Dogecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.95 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $24.95 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 468.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00389920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,150,161,816 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

