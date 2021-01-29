DOGEFI Achieves Market Cap of $100,415.24 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded up 239.4% against the US dollar. One DOGEFI token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a market cap of $100,415.24 and $212,584.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DOGEFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00049677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00125785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00262370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00065724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00312368 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

DOGEFI Token Trading

DOGEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOGEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.