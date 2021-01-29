Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DOGZ opened at $1.91 on Friday. Dogness has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
See Also: What is a price target?
