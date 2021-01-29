Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years.

DLB traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. 776,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,709 shares of company stock worth $26,987,678. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

