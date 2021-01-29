Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $475,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,709 shares of company stock worth $26,987,678. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

