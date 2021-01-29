Dollars Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Dollars has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Dollars has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $6,159.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,970,512 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

