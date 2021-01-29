Donaldson Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

