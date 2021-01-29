DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoorDash stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $183.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

