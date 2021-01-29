Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 62,687 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL opened at $237.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

