DPRating (RATING) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. DPRating has a market cap of $341,890.38 and $45,980.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.45 or 0.00787796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.35 or 0.03864374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013659 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017605 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

