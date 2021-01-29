Dragonchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197,537.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $197,537.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,169,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

