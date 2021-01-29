Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Shares Down 0.4%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.90. 374,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 240,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.