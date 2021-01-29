DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0359

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $688,372.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01152016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00482948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.