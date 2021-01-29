DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. DREP has a market cap of $16.67 million and $836,392.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

