Drum Income Plus REIT Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Drum Income Plus REIT stock remained flat at $GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday. 4,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143. The company has a market cap of £12.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.50 ($1.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.42.
About Drum Income Plus REIT
