DSLA Protocol Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $311,458.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

